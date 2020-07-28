Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Economy

S. Korea Poised to Move Up to 9th in OECD GDP Ranking

Write: 2020-08-10 11:55:00Update: 2020-08-10 16:52:41

S. Korea Poised to Move Up to 9th in OECD GDP Ranking

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea is poised to move up three notches in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development(OECD)'s gross domestic product(GDP) ranking this year, despite an expected COVID-19 economic contraction.

According to the OECD on Monday, the South Korea economy's nominal GDP is forecast to decline one-point-eight percent on-year to about one-point-54 trillion dollars this year.

Although the economy is expected to shrink, the nominal GDP would be ninth among the OECD's 37 members and nine non-member countries and three ranks up from 12th last year.

This is because the economies in Brazil, Canada and Russia, which placed ninth, tenth and eleventh last year, respectively, are forecast to have been dealt a bigger blow from the pandemic.

Canada's nominal GDP is predicted to drop seven-point-five percent this year, Russia's by 14-point-one percent and Brazil's by three-point-nine percent.

Despite a five-point-seven percent decline in nominal GDP this year, the United States is forecast to top the list with 20-point-20 trillion dollars, followed by China with expected 13-point-83 trillion dollars.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >