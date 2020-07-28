PM Chung Calls to Designate Rain-Battered Jeolla Region as Disaster Areas

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun called for a prompt designation of the rain-battered southwestern Jeolla provinces as special disaster areas.At a meeting with officials on Monday, Chung said proactively declaring the Jeolla provinces special disaster areas would help with the psychological stability of affected residents.Last Friday, the government declared seven central cities and counties in the provinces of Gyeonggi, North Chungcheong, South Chungcheong and Gangwon as special disaster areas, eligible for various state support.The prime minister also ordered the interior and finance ministries to consider raising the amount of disaster relief, which has been fixed at ten million won for death and ten-point-three million won for housing destruction for the past 15 years.Raising concerns over Typhoon Jangmi traveling north towards the Korean Peninsula, Chung called for a thorough preparation in the country's southern regions, where the typhoon is forecast to travel, to prevent more damage.