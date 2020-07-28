Growing Calls among Political Parties for 4th Extra Budget after Rain Damage

Photo : YONHAP News

There are growing calls within the political community for a fourth supplementary budget this year to assist regions battered by the recent torrential rain.This comes amid concerns that the current reserve fund of two trillion won won’t be enough to support ongoing recovery efforts.On Monday, ruling Democratic Party(DP) Rep. Park Kwang-on called to proactively propose the budget to the government, citing that an extra budget of more than two trillion won was drawn up following typhoon damage in 2002 and 2006.DP Chair Lee Hae-chan said the issue will soon be discussed at an emergency meeting between the party and the government.Opposition parties, including the main opposition United Future Party(UFP), are also calling for an extra budget.The government has already drawn up an extra budget three times this year as the country struggles to overcome the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.