Politics

N. Korea Mobilizes Military for Recovery Efforts after Rain Damage

Write: 2020-08-10 14:07:42Update: 2020-08-10 14:17:40

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has mobilized its military for recovery efforts in regions damaged by the recent torrential rain.

The North's ruling party mouthpiece Rodong Sinmun said Monday that upon orders from leader Kim Jong-un, the Korean People's Army troops were dispatched to assist in the recovery overnight.

The paper said the troops restored roads and removed hundreds of cubic meters of soil piled up from floods, stressing that they persevered through the heavy rain.

Efforts are under way to drain out the water from fields and paddies and to restore vegetable gardens.

In a separate article, the paper highlighted ongoing efforts to contain the coronavirus during the monsoon season.

On Monday, South Korea's Unification Ministry spokesperson Yoh Sang-key assessed that the North likely suffered great flood damage from the monsoon nationwide.
