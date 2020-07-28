Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Economy

Unemployment Allowance Payments Set New High for 6th Month

Write: 2020-08-10 14:41:46Update: 2020-08-10 14:55:27

Unemployment Allowance Payments Set New High for 6th Month

Photo : YONHAP News

Unemployment benefits paid out in the month of July have reached a new high with the rising number of unemployed people amid the pandemic.

According to Employment and Labor Ministry data on Monday, unemployment allowances paid to those who are unemployed or seeking jobs reached nearly one-point-two trillion won last month, up more than 56 percent from the same month last year.

The previous record of one-point-one trillion won was set in June.

The figure has been setting a new record for the sixth consecutive month since February when the coronavirus began to spread in South Korea.

Last month, there were 114-thousand first-time applicants for the job seekers allowance, up 13 percent on-year while a record 731-thousand people have received payments.

The ministry explained that the steep increase is not only due to a rise in the unemployed but also policy changes that include a hike in the allowance amount and extension of payment period.

Also in July, the number of employment insurance subscribers rose to 13-point-nine million, up one-point-four percent from a year ago.

The monthly growth in insurance subscriptions had plummeted to 155-thousand in May from around 500-thousand a month last year amid the COVID-19 fallout. The figure rebounded to 184-thousand in June and further rose last month.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >