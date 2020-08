Photo : YONHAP News

Major highways running across the capital Seoul were partly closed on Tuesday as heavy rains pushed up the water level of the city's Han River.The Seoul Metropolitan Government said that access to the Yeouido area of the Olympic Expressway was closed as of 6:10 a.m.The city also blocked the Dongbu Expressway and closed traffic and access to major roads and bridges including Seongsan Bridge and Dongjak Bridge.The districts of Jungnang, Gangbuk and Nowon issued landslide advisories on Tuesday morning, advising residents to take precautions and evacuate to a safe place in the event of an emergency.