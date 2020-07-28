Over 7,500 People Displaced amid Torrential Rains

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea is maintaining its nationwide emergency response level at the highest of three for the ninth day with prolonged monsoon rains causing casualties and damage to facilities.The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters under the Interior Ministry said that as of 6 a.m. Tuesday, seven-thousand-512 people in eleven cities and provinces have been displaced.Casualties remain unchanged from the previous day, with 31 people dead, eleven missing and eight injured due to heavy rains since August 1.Over 27-thousand hectares of farmland were swamped or flooded across the nation.Heavy rains also led to the partial or complete suspension of train services on the Chungbuk, Taebaek, Yeongdong, Gyeongjeon and Janghang lines.About 20-thousand cases of damage to public and private facilities have been reported, with emergency recovery completed for 56-point-one percent of them.