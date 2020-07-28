Germany Welcomes S. Korea's Participation in G7 Summit

Photo : KBS News

Germany's top diplomat said on Monday that his country welcomes South Korea's participation in an upcoming Group of Seven summit.German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas made the comment after talks with his South Korean counterpart, Kang Kyung-wha, in Berlin. In a joint press conference after the talks, the German minister said that Berlin very much welcomes South Korea's participation in the G7 summit, if the summit is held in the fall.Calling South Korea an "important" country in the world, Maas said Seoul and Berlin are also partners in sharing values.In an earlier media interview, Maas had expressed Germany's opposition to a suggested G7 expansion, saying that the G7 and G20 are two sensibly coordinated formats and that there is no need for a G11 or G12.U.S. President Donald Trump initially floated the idea of expanding the G7, saying he wants to invite South Korea, Australia, India and Russia to the next summit slated for later this year.The German diplomat, however, reiterated Germany's objection to Russia rejoining the group of leading industrial nations, citing the issue of Crimea and eastern Ukraine.Minister Kang said South Korea welcomes the invitation and will actively take part in the forum.