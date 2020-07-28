Report: US Has No Immediate Plans to Reduce Troops in S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. administration reportedly has no immediate plans to reduce the American military presence in South Korea.Harry Kazianis, Senior Director at the Center for the National Interest, a Washington-based think tank, made the claim in a piece published on Monday in the magazine The American Conservative.Quoting one White House senior official and another senior Pentagon official, Kazianis said that despite a Wall Street Journal report last month that the Pentagon presented options to the White House to reduce the American military presence in South Korea, there are no immediate plans to do so.Noting suspicions that the U.S. is using the possible troop cut as a "pressure tactic" to get Seoul to pay more in defense cost-sharing negotiations, Kazianis said such a tactic could backfire if the administration is not careful.The expert said that members of the campaign team for Joe Biden have made it clear that a Biden Administration would almost surely keep the same U.S. forces in place.