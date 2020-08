Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump reportedly said on Monday he is inclined to host a Group of Seven summit following the presidential election set for November 3.Reuters said that Trump made the remarks during a press briefing at the White House when asked about the summit.Trump reportedly said he's much more inclined to host the summit sometime after the election, adding that invitations to leaders have not yet been sent.The presidency of the G7 rotates annually, and Trump is this year's chair.The summit was slated to be held in June, but in May, Trump postponed it until September or later and said he hoped to expand the list of invitees to include Australia, Russia, South Korea and India.