Photo : YONHAP News

Starting from Tuesday, the cap on the number of spectators at professional baseball games will be raised from ten to 25 percent of stadium capacity.Professional sports in South Korea have held spectator-less games amid the COVID-19 pandemic before health authorities decided late last month to allow limited fan access of up to ten percent of stadiums.Last week, the Culture, Sports and Tourism Ministry and health authorities decided to raise the cap to 30 percent from Tuesday.But the professional baseball and football leagues decided to keep the number at 25 percent for the time being to ensure the health and safety of fans.