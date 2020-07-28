S. Korea Adds 34 COVID-19 Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's daily COVID-19 cases have bounced back to over 30 amid growing clusters linked to Russian vessels and church meetings.The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) said on Tuesday that 34 people were newly diagnosed with the virus in the past 24 hours ending at 12 a.m., bringing the nation's cumulative tally to 14-thousand-660.Of them, 23 were local transmissions, including nine cases in Busan. Four were tied to a Russian vessel docked in the southeastern port city, while the five others came in contact with a woman who tested positive on Sunday after returning from a trip to Seoul.Thirteen other domestic infections were reported in the greater Seoul area, including seven in Gyeonggi Province and six in the capital city.Many of the fresh cases in the Seoul metro area are tied to church outbreaks with the cumulative number of cases linked to a church in Ilsan, Goyang in Gyeonggi Province climbing to 32, while cases linked to another church in Goyang rose to 21.Nine of the 11 new imported cases involve foreign nationals and the number of virus-induced deaths remained at 305.