Trump Evacuates White House Briefing Room after Shooting Incident

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump was forced to evacuate the White House briefing room by the Secret Service on Monday, after shots were fired outside the building.According to various U.S. media outlets, Trump was only three minutes into a briefing on the situation surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic at around 5:48 p.m. Monday, Eastern Time, when he was told to evacuate by a security agent.Trump returned to the briefing room minutes later to confirm that there had been a shooting and that he had been taken to the Oval Office.Emphasizing that the incident seems to be "very well under control," Trump thanked the Secret Service for their "quick and very effective work."A senior administration official said the incident happened just outside the White House grounds close to Lafayette Square and that the shooter is in custody.On Twitter, the Secret Service said an investigation into the shooting is ongoing, but that at no point during the incident had the White House complex been breached or was anyone under their protection in danger.