Moon Calls For Review of All Possible Ways to Support Rain Recovery Efforts

President Moon Jae-in urged officials to consider various ways to support recovery efforts following the recent torrential rain nationwide.Stressing that speed is critical in recovery at Tuesday's Cabinet meeting, Moon called for the mobilization of all available resources, including reserve and disaster funds, to financially support recovery and restoration efforts.The president called for measures to ensure there are no more casualties, also ordering the deployment of military personnel to border areas to remove landmines swept away in the floods.Expressing sadness and grief over the lives lost in the floods, Moon ordered officials to accelerate the digitization of public infrastructure to upgrade disaster management systems.Authorities say 31 people have died and eleven others remain missing since downpours began on August 1, with over seven-thousand-500 people displaced from their homes.