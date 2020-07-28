Trainee Doctors to Stage 2nd Strike against Health Care Reforms

Photo : YONHAP News

Intern and resident doctors in South Korea plan to stage a second strike this week, in protest of the government's decision to expand the admission quota at medical schools and establish a public medical school.According to the Korean Intern Resident Association(KIRA) on Tuesday, 95 percent of seven-thousand of its members who participated in a survey supported the walkout on Friday.The 130-thousand-member Korea Medical Association(KMA) had announced it would stage a strike on Friday.The KIRA, which staged its first strike last Friday, is demanding the government go back to the drawing board on the health care reforms.Earlier, the government announced plans to expand admission quotas at medical schools by four-thousand over the next decade and to open a new public medical school in an effort to broaden the reach of health care services.The medical community argues that the government's "hasty and unilateral" decision to simply expand the quotas may lead to insufficient medical training.