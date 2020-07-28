Ex-Officer Launches Administrative Suit against Army Discharge after Gender Reassignment

Photo : YONHAP News

A former noncommissioned Army officer, who was forcibly discharged after gender reassignment surgery, launched an administrative suit against the military's decision.At a press conference on Tuesday, a group assisting Byun Hee-soo said it submitted the petition with the Daejeon District Court earlier in the day.Emphasizing that there is no basis under current laws for the Army to forcibly discharge an officer for being transgender, the group said the Army's decision to discharge Byun citing "disabilities" is unjust.Byun said she is prepared for a fight alongside her supporters in the hopes for justice to be served and for the country to overcome hatred.In January, the Army discharged Byun citing mental and physical disabilities, after a military medical team declared her "handicapped." Byun appealed the discharge, but the Army upheld its decision last month.