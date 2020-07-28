Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Domestic

Ex-Officer Launches Administrative Suit against Army Discharge after Gender Reassignment

Write: 2020-08-11 14:17:49Update: 2020-08-11 14:51:51

Ex-Officer Launches Administrative Suit against Army Discharge after Gender Reassignment

Photo : YONHAP News

A former noncommissioned Army officer, who was forcibly discharged after gender reassignment surgery, launched an administrative suit against the military's decision.

At a press conference on Tuesday, a group assisting Byun Hee-soo said it submitted the petition with the Daejeon District Court earlier in the day.

Emphasizing that there is no basis under current laws for the Army to forcibly discharge an officer for being transgender, the group said the Army's decision to discharge Byun citing "disabilities" is unjust.

Byun said she is prepared for a fight alongside her supporters in the hopes for justice to be served and for the country to overcome hatred. 

In January, the Army discharged Byun citing mental and physical disabilities, after a military medical team declared her "handicapped." Byun appealed the discharge, but the Army upheld its decision last month.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >