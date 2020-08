Photo : YONHAP News

The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety says a total of 15 clinical trials are under way in the nation for 13 COVID-19 drug treatments and two vaccines.So far, the government has concluded five clinical trials for such drugs and vaccines.Of the 13 coronavirus treatments being clinically tested, nine are antivirals and four are immune system modulators.Antiviral drugs aim to remove or minimize a virus’ symptoms and infectivity as well as to shorten its duration. Immune system modulators are made up of anti-inflammatory agents and immune boosters.