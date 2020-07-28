Prison Terms Upheld for Doctors Who Covered Up Death of Newborn

Photo : KBS News

Prison terms for doctors who covered up the death of a newborn after one dropped the baby soon after birth were upheld by an appeals court.On Tuesday, the Seoul Central District Court sentenced a CHA University Bundang Medical Center doctor surnamed Moon to two years and ordered another doctor surnamed Lee to pay a fine of three million won for violating medical laws.A third doctor surnamed Jang was sentenced to two years, while the hospital's corporate body was slapped with a fine of ten million won.The defendants stood trial for covering up the circumstances that led to the death of a baby born in 2016, just six hours after birth, after a doctor dropped the baby.The defendants denied a causal relationship between the injury and the baby's death, who was severely underweight at birth, as well as colluding to conceal the incident.The court disagreed, saying it's clear that the incident increased the risk of death and that it likely had a greater effect on the underweight baby.