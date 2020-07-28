S. Korean Shipbuilders Top Global Ranking in New Orders in July

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean shipbuilders topped the global ranking in new shipping orders in July for the first time this year, thanks to the resumption of orders for liquefied natural gas(LNG) ships.According to global market researcher Clarkson Research Service on Tuesday, South Korean shipbuilders' new orders amounted to 74 percent of global orders totaling 680-thousand compensated gross tons(CGT), or 24 ships, last month.Chinese shipbuilders came in second, winning 21 percent of new orders, followed by Japanese shipbuilders with four percent.Chinese companies topped the ranking for accumulated orders this year, totaling three-point-74 million CGTs, or 164 ships, taking up 57 percent of total orders. They were followed by South Korean firms at 25 percent with one-point-68 million CGTs, or 49 ships.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, global orders for new ships between January and July stayed in the doldrums, down nearly 60 percent from a year ago.