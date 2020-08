Photo : YONHAP News

Mass rallies by both conservative and liberal civic groups are scheduled for Independence Day on this upcoming Saturday in the heart of Seoul.This comes as group infections of COVID-19 continue to arise at churches in the metropolitan area.While the police and the Seoul City Metropolitan Government say there is no reason to ban such rallies, concerns are mounting about whether quarantine measures can be properly maintained.At present, seven rallies comprising more than 42-thousand people are set to take place.