Record-Long Monsoon Season Further Agonizes S. Korea amid Pandemic

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Monsoon rains that began to inundate the country's central region in late June show few signs of ending with Wednesday set to mark the longest monsoon season the nation has ever seen. President Moon Jae-in is emphasizing all-out efforts to remedy the havoc wrought by the tenacious rains, including a recent series of especially destructive downpours.Our Bae Joo-yon has the report.Report:The last time South Koreans witnessed such an interminable monsoon season was 2013, which saw a record 49 days of rain. But that record is almost certain to be broken this week as the weather agency forecast more rain through Sunday.The ongoing rainy season has been especially hard given persistent torrential rains that have battered the central regions since early this month. Over the past two days alone, Seoul received 200 millimeters of precipitation, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA).The death toll from the downpour since August 1 stood at 31 with eleven still missing as of Tuesday morning while some 75-hundred people have been displaced.The four-tier nationwide emergency response system has been at its highest level for nine consecutive days in response to the rains, a record for a natural disaster.However, restoration work is still less than 60 percent complete.Presiding over an emergency Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, President Moon Jae-in called for the mobilization of all available resources, including reserve and disaster funds, to financially support recovery and restoration efforts. Political parties, including the main opposition United Future Party, are also deliberating on the possibility of yet another extra budget to cope with the latest disaster.That may be challenging, however, as the nation's coffers are already overstretched due to efforts to contain the COVID-19 crisis. According to the Finance Ministry on Tuesday, South Korea posted a record budget deficit of 90 trillion won in the first half of the year.Meanwhile, the weather agency expects the seasonal rain front to move to North Korea on Wednesday before returning south on Thursday, bringing heavy rains to the central region again.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.