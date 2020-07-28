Menu Content

KOSPI Tops 2,400 Points for First Time in 26 Months

Write: 2020-08-11 18:41:38

KOSPI Tops 2,400 Points for First Time in 26 Months

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s benchmark stock index has surpassed two-thousand-400 points for the first time in over two years following recent U.S. stock rallies. 

With Tuesday's closing of two-thousand-418-point-67 points, the Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) surpassed two-thousand-400 points for the first time since June 15, 2018, when it closed at two-thousand-404-point-04 points. 

The KOSPI climbed for seven trading days in a row, setting new yearly highs in trading over the last six days. 

The local market has gradually gained ground since it fell to one-thousand-457-point-64 points on March 19 amid the COVID-19 crisis, but the latest bull run is particularly attributed to recent U.S. stock rallies, including an uptick for the seventh consecutive day on Monday. 

Foreigners bought a net 582 billion won worth of local stocks last month, after five months of selling. On Monday, they again net purchased 232 billion won in KOSPI-listed stocks.
