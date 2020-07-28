FM Kang Stresses Seoul's Potential to Contribute to G7

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said South Korea can contribute to the Group of 7 with its handling of the pandemic and possibly more.In a meeting with reporters upon arrival from Germany on Tuesday, Kang said that the biggest issue at hand for the whole world is COVID-19 and that South Korea has an ability and capacity to make a sufficient contribution on that front.The minister said there must be agenda items to which Seoul can make contributions, adding that the country will make use of every opportunity to contribute to the international community.Her remarks came after her meeting with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Monday, when the German diplomat said Berlin welcomes South Korea's participation in the G7 summit.In May, U.S. President Donald Trump floated the idea of expanding the group, saying he wants to invite South Korea, Australia, India and Russia to the next summit slated for later this year.Kang said, however, that Maas added that expanding actual membership in the G7 requires much discussion and research among the member countries.Meanwhile, regarding Trump’s remark that he intends to postpone the upcoming G7 summit to after the U.S. presidential election in November, Kang said Seoul has yet to be officially informed in regards to a schedule.