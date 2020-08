Photo : YONHAP News

Russian President Vladimir Putin reportedly said that his government has approved the world's first coronavirus vaccine.According to state news agency RIA Novosti, Putin made the announcement on Tuesday while presiding over a virtual cabinet meeting.The Russian president reportedly said the vaccine works quite effectively and forms a stable immunity, adding that one of his two daughters was already inoculated.Putin expected mass production of the vaccine will begin soon.However, scientists in Russia and other countries sounded an alarm, saying that the vaccine has not undergone phase 3 trials, which are considered essential to guaranteeing the safety of a vaccine.