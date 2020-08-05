Trade Minister Yoo Vows to Make WTO Resilient, Responsive Body

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee vowed to reform and make the World Trade Organization(WTO) a more resilient and responsive global body if she is elected its next chief.Yoo, a candidate for director-general of the WTO, made the remarks on Tuesday during a virtual seminar hosted by the Washington International Trade Association.The trade minister said world trade is facing serious challenges from the rise of protectionism with the dispute settlement system paralyzed. She continued that the COVID-19 pandemic forced the world to think about necessary changes to the multilateral trade system.Under the circumstances, Yoo stressed the need to revitalize the WTO's negotiating function, and restore its dispute settlement capacity, saying that the body is failing to play its roles properly.In addition, she said that in response to COVID-19, the WTO should continue to enhance transparency of trade-related measures and lead discussions to ensure the free flow of goods and services.Yoo and seven other candidates are given two months to campaign until September 7, when the WTO plans to launch the selection process.