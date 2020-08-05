Senior N. Korean Official Visits Flood-hit Area

Photo : YONHAP News

A top North Korean official visited a flood-hit area in the country's western region, calling for efforts to quickly recover the flood damage caused by heavy downpours.The North's state media Korean Central News Agency said on Wednesday that Pak Pong-ju, vice chairman of the State Affairs Commission, toured a co-op farm in Taechong-ri of Unpha County in North Hwanghae Province and learned "in detail about the flood damage and rehabilitation."The Taechong-ri area, one of the areas hardest-hit by recent heavy rain, is where leader Kim Jong-un visited last week and instructed officials to release grain from his special stock to the flood victims.Pak reportedly said that Kim cannot feel at ease even for a second because of the flood-hit residents, calling on party officials and organizations to make all-out efforts to rehabilitate the damage.The KCNA said that party officials and their families have also provided materials for the earlier stabilization of daily life for the inhabitants in the damaged area.