Photo : YONHAP News

The government has decided to set up a private and public joint team to look into the controversial function of flood prevention of barrages built at four major rivers.They were built on the Nakdong, Han, Youngsan and Geum rivers as part of the Four Major Rivers Restoration Project under the Lee Myung-bak government.According to the Environment Ministry, the government plans to form a probe team comprising officials from the ministries of environment and land and civilian experts.The team will investigate whether the river refurbishment project actually contributed to flood control and prevention.The four rivers project went through inspections under the previous governments, which concluded in general that it proved to have little relation with flood prevention.