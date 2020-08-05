Menu Content

Gov't, DP, Top Office Double Natural Disaster Relief Funds

Write: 2020-08-12 11:13:03Update: 2020-08-12 12:29:28

Photo : YONHAP News

The government, ruling Democratic Party(DP) and presidential office have decided to double government funds provided for natural disaster relief as the nation has been hit hard by prolonged monsoon rains. 

The decision was reached Wednesday during a meeting at the National Assembly.  

DP spokesperson Kang Hoon-sik told reporters that the party, government and top office agreed to raise disaster relief funds for deaths caused by natural disasters from ten million won to 20 million won and relief funds for flood damage from one million to two million won.  

Also during Wednesday’s meeting, participants decided to put off a decision on whether to compile another extra budget after assessing that costs for flood damage estimated so far could be covered by the established budget and reserve funds.    

The government and ruling party plan to promptly designate as special disaster areas before the end of the week additional regions that have been battered by torrential rains by streamlining administrative procedures. Currently, the government has designated seven regions as special disaster areas.
