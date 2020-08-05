Briton Transferred to Prosecutors on Charges of Illegally Filming Women in Korea

Menu Content

Write: 2020-08-12 11:50:29Update: 2020-08-12 13:31:09

Photo : YONHAP News

A British man charged with illegally filming Korean women and distributing them online has been arrested and transferred to prosecutors.

According to the National Police Agency, the man illegally filmed over ten women after approaching them at major tourist spots in Seoul in August 2018.

The man is also accused of luring a Korean woman into his temporary residence, forcing her to perform indecent acts and filming them, before selling the material on his website for 27 dollars per paid member.

After media reports surfaced about the illegal videos being distributed on the foreign website, police issued a red notice through Interpol, after which the Danish police arrested and extradited the man to South Korea last month.

South Korean police have shut down the man's website and deleted videos on his social media account and cloud service.

Police also plan to expand their probe to include the paid members on the man's website.
