Gov't Reiterates Offer to KMA for Talks on Health Care Reforms

Photo : YONHAP News

Just two days ahead of a planned strike by the Korean Medical Association(KMA), the South Korean government reiterated its proposal to the medical community to discuss health care reforms through a consultative body.Vice Health Minister Kim Gang-lip proposed on Wednesday that the two sides meet this week to seek ways for a balanced regional placement of doctors and the provision of specialized health care.The country's medical community strongly opposes the government's decision to expand admission quota at medical schools and to establish a new public medical school to broaden the reach of health care services.The Korean Intern Resident Association(KIRA) staged a strike last Friday to protest such reforms, citing that the government's "hasty and unilateral" decision may lead to insufficient medical training.Stressing the need to expand the quota for regional balance and in preparation for an aging society, the vice minister said the government is even considering issuing an order for the doctors to continue offering services to avoid a vacuum.