Wedding Hall Buffets to Join List of High-Risk Facilities for COVID-19

Photo : YONHAP News

Starting next Wednesday, wedding hall buffet restaurants will be considered as a high-risk facility for COVID-19 and quarantines measures will be stepped up.Therefore, just like clubs and karaokes, stepped-up guidelines must be observed including the wearing of face masks and compiling visitor logs through a QR code-based electronic entry system.The Ministry of Gender Equality and Family reported changes to this effect related to wedding halls during a COVID-19 meeting on Wednesday.The government has so far simply advised the abidance of quarantine measures at wedding and funeral service venues, but has now made some complementary changes ahead of the peak wedding season and the Chuseok holiday.Under the new rules, people showing virus symptoms will be restricted from entering wedding hall buffets. Buffet operators must designate workers to handle quarantine measures and disinfect facilities before and after business hours.Hand sanitizers and vinyl gloves must be available for customers to use.Violators can face fines of up to three million won or a no-assembly order which is tantamount to a business suspension.