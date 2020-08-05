KMA to Hold Strike as Planned on Friday

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korea Medical Association (KMA), which represents practicing doctors nationwide, has decided to go ahead with their scheduled all-out strike this Friday to protest healthcare reforms pursued by the government.However, essential personnel working in emergency rooms, intensive care units, dialysis units and delivery rooms whose services directly affect patients lives, will be excluded from the walkout.The KMA said Wednesday its decision to go ahead with the collective action follows the government's intention to proceed with expanding admissions quotas for medical schools as planned.The association is urging the government to withdraw a number of policy measures including the quotas as well as plans to set up public medical schools and foster non-contact treatment.The KMA rejected an offer from the Health Ministry on Wednesday to discuss forming a consultation body.For the Friday strike, the group is also urging participation by trainee doctors and professors and has asked hospitals to adjust their work schedules to make that possible.Trainee doctors are expected to join Friday following their own strike held last week.