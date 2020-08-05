UN Grants Sanctions Waiver for Gyeonggi Province's Glass Greenhouse System Project

Photo : YONHAP News

The United Nations has granted a sanctions waiver for South Korea's Gyeonggi provincial government to provide North Korea with a glass greenhouse system and related supplies.The UN North Korea sanctions committee made the approval public through its website. Gyeonggi Province had requested UN permission to provide frameworks for glass green houses, lighting equipment, windows, insulation materials and other items valued at 368-thousand dollars.The website said the South Korean province seeks to support the Improving Nutrition of Vulnerable Groups project in the North Korean port city of Nampo and surrounding South Pyongan Province.The exemption will be effective for six months until February 4, 2021.The provincial government sought the UN waiver before discussing the aid with Pyongyang, in consideration of frayed inter-Korean ties.Once the two sides complete discussions, Gyeonggi Province plans to request the Unification Ministry's approval to deliver the items.