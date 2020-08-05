High School Siblings Found Guilty of Cheating on Exams

Photo : YONHAP News

Two sisters who were students at a Seoul high school have been given prison terms on charges of looking at answer sheets provided by their father before taking exams. Their father was an employee of the school.The twin sisters claimed innocence and attributed sharp improvements in their grades to good-old-fashioned hard studying. But the presiding judge did not buy that.The Seoul Central District Court on Wednesday sentenced each of the former Sookmyung Girls High School students to 18 months in prison suspended for three years. The girls were expelled from the school after the allegations surfaced.This comes five months after their father also received a prison term by the Supreme Court.The district court acknowledged the same facts and evidence proven during the father's conviction.It recognized the discrepancy in grades the sisters displayed at school and private academies.The court said their crime is serious as it hampered public trust in state education and deprived other peers of the opportunity for fair competition.But considering they are minors, a suspended sentence was delivered.