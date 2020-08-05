S. Korea Launches Special Inspection on Illegal Housing-Related Transactions

Photo : KBS News

The South Korean government has launched an inspection into illegal housing-related transactions as part of stepped-up efforts to tame soaring apartment prices.At a ministerial meeting led by Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki Wednesday, the government said it will monitor suspected price-rigging involving apartment sales and jeonse rental prices, as well as false sale advertisements, and registering a home under another person's name.The ministers decided to seek strong punishment against such practices, such as up to three years in prison or a maximum fine of 30 million won.The government will also enhance supervision of housing mortgage loans involving person-to-person(P2P) lending or lenders.Officials also plan to announce later this month the outcome of their investigation into transactions of homes worth more than 900 million won that draw suspicions of tax evasion or violations of loan regulations.