Gov't Asks Hospitals to Stay Open Longer to Brace for Doctors' Strike

Photo : YONHAP News

As physicians nationwide threaten to strike this week over the government’s bid to increase the number of doctors, the health ministry asked associations of hospitals to extend service hours to minimize the fallout from the walkout.Vice Health Minister Kim Gang-lip on Wednesday met with the representatives of the Korean Hospital Association and the Korea Small and Medium Hospital Association and called for help over the Korean Medical Association-led strike slated for Friday.The Korean Hospital Association promised cooperation and vowed to operate an emergency situation room to respond to calls for medical contingencies caused by the strike.The association even said it welcomes the government’s plan, saying it will help ease a shortage of workers. But the association added that the government needs to do its best to alleviate concerns raised by doctors.Vice Minister Kim also met with representatives of the Korean Nurses Association and sought their cooperation.