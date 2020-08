Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has visited two of the hardest-hit areas from the prolonged monsoon rains to console affected residents and check on restoration efforts in the regions.Presidential Spokesperson Kang Min-seok said on Wednesday that Moon visited Hadong, South Gyeongsang Province and Gurye County in South Jeolla Province earlier in the day.During the trip, which covered over 750 kilometers of distance and spanned over nine hours, the president met with local residents and listened to the difficulties they face due to the recent heavy downpours.The top office added the trips were made via KTX bullet trains without a presidential motorcade in order to minimize any disruptions to the lives of local residents, while only junior secretary-level officials accompanied the president.