Photo : YONHAP News

The government is pushing a plan to provide discount coupons for vegetables to offset rising prices due to heavy rains.Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki unveiled the plan on Thursday in his opening remarks at a meeting of economy-related ministers in Seoul.Hong said that the government is seeking 20 percent discount coupons for major vegetables, with a maximum discount of ten-thousand won, at large-scale discount stores and online shopping malls.The minister said that the recent heavy downpours are causing price instability and supply imbalances for some farm and fishery products such as Chinese cabbage and lettuce.The prices of agricultural products dropped point-five percent on-year in May and grew point-five percent in June, but jumped four-point-nine percent in July.