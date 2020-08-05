Main Opposition Party Surpasses Ruling Party in Approval Ratings

Photo : YONHAP News

The approval rating of the main opposition United Future Party(UFP) surpassed that of the ruling Democratic Party in a recent survey.It's the first time a conservative party exceeded the Democratic Party in approval ratings since October 2016, shortly before the impeachment of former President Park Geun-hye.Realmeter's survey of around 15-hundred adults nationwide between Monday and Wednesday found that the DP’s approval rating stood at 33-point-four percent, down one-point-seven percentage points from last week.The UFP’s approval rating climbed one-point-nine percentage points to 36-point-five percent.The opposition party overtook the ruling party for the first time since its launch, although the gap in their approval ratings was three-point-one percentage points, within the margin of error.The survey had a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus two-point-five percentage points.