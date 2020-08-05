Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Politics

Main Opposition Party Surpasses Ruling Party in Approval Ratings

Write: 2020-08-13 10:33:07Update: 2020-08-13 11:29:54

Main Opposition Party Surpasses Ruling Party in Approval Ratings

Photo : YONHAP News

The approval rating of the main opposition United Future Party(UFP) surpassed that of the ruling Democratic Party in a recent survey. 

It's the first time a conservative party exceeded the Democratic Party in approval ratings since October 2016, shortly before the impeachment of former President Park Geun-hye. 

Realmeter's survey of around 15-hundred adults nationwide between Monday and Wednesday found that the DP’s approval rating stood at 33-point-four percent, down one-point-seven percentage points from last week. 

The UFP’s approval rating climbed one-point-nine percentage points to 36-point-five percent. 

The opposition party overtook the ruling party for the first time since its launch, although the gap in their approval ratings was three-point-one percentage points, within the margin of error. 

The survey had a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus two-point-five percentage points.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >