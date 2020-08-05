Police Summon Late Mayor's Ex-Chief Secretary in Abetting Probe

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean police have summoned a former chief secretary to late Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon for questioning as part of an investigation into city officials' alleged abetting of Park's alleged sexual harassment.The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency on Thursday morning began questioning Kim Ju-myeong, head of the Seoul Metropolitan Institute for Lifelong Education, as a defendant.Kim is the first former chief secretary of the late mayor to be questioned by the police on the abetting allegations.Summoning of others, including former chief secretary Koh Han-seok and former First Vice Mayor for Administrative Affairs Yoon Joon-byeong, who is now a ruling Democratic Party representative, are expected to follow suit.Following Park's apparent suicide last month, a YouTube channel run by former conservative politician Kang Yong-seok filed a complaint against city officials on charges of abetting Park's alleged harassment of his former secretary.