Minister Urges Medical Community to Call Off Planned Strike

Photo : YONHAP News

One day ahead of a planned strike by doctors in protest of the government's health care reforms, the health minister urged the medical community to withdraw their plans and proposed to resolve disagreements through dialogue.In a statement issued on Thursday, Minister Park Neung-hoo asked doctors to remember their noble calling to prioritize people's lives and health, adding no life should be threatened under any circumstance.This comes as the Korean Medical Association(KMA), which represents doctors in private practice, is set to stage a strike on Friday in protest of the government's decision to expand admission quotas at medical schools.The government also announced the establishment of a new public medical school to broaden the reach of health care services.The Korean Intern Resident Association(KIRA), which staged a strike last week, plans a second walkout on Friday.Vowing to respond in accordance with the law if illegal acts by striking doctors threaten the health of patients, the minister said the government is considering issuing an order for the doctors to continue offering services to avoid a vacuum.