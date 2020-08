Photo : YONHAP News

The nation’s biggest courier service companies will not be providing services on Friday as the day has been designated a delivery-free day.Logistics and distribution businesses said on Thursday that the courier committee of the Korea Integrated Logistics Association designated Friday as “Refresh Day for Delivery Workers.”The decision aims to provide a break for delivery workers who’ve faced increased workloads and work hours due to the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic.Given that the initiative is not mandatory, not all of the nation’s delivery service businesses are set to take a break on Friday.However, the companies taking part, including CJ Logistics, account for 80 percent of the delivery market.These firms will resume delivery of ordered items from Monday but more disruptions than usual are expected when considering the amount of packages that won't be delivered on Friday.