Seoul City Issues Order Banning Rallies on Liberation Day

Photo : YONHAP News

The Seoul city government issued an order banning mass rallies on Saturday's Liberation Day holiday in a bid to prevent the further spread of the novel coronavirus.The Seoul Metropolitan Government said on Thursday that the bans were issued for seven groups that said they would push ahead with the rallies, despite the city government's previous request to call them off.Conservative groups critical of the Moon Jae-in administration had declared plans to hold massive rallies in Seoul on Saturday.Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Seoul City has designated Gwanghwamun Square and nearby areas in the city's center as "no rally zones."While small- to mid-sized rallies have been permitted outside the no rally zones, city officials expect some 220-thousand people to gather for the upcoming rallies in various parts of the capital city on Saturday.Should the groups proceed with the rallies, Seoul City plans to file complaints against rally organizers, as well as press for damages if confirmed cases are reported from the events.