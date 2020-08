Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government will take steps to stabilize prices of agricultural products that have soared due to the weeks-long monsoon and torrential rains.At an emergency meeting led by Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki, officials decided to release 50 to 100 tons of Chinese cabbage from government reserves and to consider similar steps for white radish depending on future prices.Supplies of zucchini, eggplant and cucumber will be expanded by an early release of products cultivated under a contract with the National Agricultural Cooperative Federation(NACF).The minister also announced that vegetables grown from greenhouses, such as lettuce and young radish, will be offered with discounts at NACF grocery chains and major supermarkets.Prices of agricultural, livestock and fisheries products jumped six-point-four percent on-year in July.