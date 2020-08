Photo : YONHAP News

Russia plans to export what it dubs the world’s first COVID-19 vaccine at 10 dollars per person or more.Alexey Repik, the chairman of major Russian pharmaceutical firm R-Pharm, said in an interview with a local TV channel on Wednesday that two batches of vaccine -- enough to be administered to a single person -- will be exported at around 10 dollars.He said if production levels increase, export prices could be lowered.On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced his country registered the world’s first vaccine, named Sputnik V.Many health experts home and abroad, however, are questioning the efficacy and safety of the little known vaccine.South Korean Vice Health Minister Kim Gang-lip said on Wednesday that South Korea will be able to decide whether to import the vaccine only after sufficient data on its safety becomes available.