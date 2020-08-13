Doctors Go on Nationwide Strike Friday

Photo : YONHAP News

Thousands of doctors in South Korea are staging a nationwide walkout on Friday in protest of the government's plan to increase medical student quotas.The Korean Medical Association(KMA) said that interns, residents and full-time doctors at major university hospitals as well as doctors running personal clinics are set to join the one-day strike.However, essential staff working at emergency rooms, intensive care units and delivery rooms are not participating.The KMA plans to hold a major rally in Seoul at 3 p.m. to protest the government's medical reform plans, with similar rallies and debate sessions also planned in Busan, Daegu, Gwangju and Daejeon.According to the Health and Welfare Ministry, about 84-hundred out of 34-thousand hospitals, accounting for roughly 25 percent of the medical institutions in the country, have declared their intent to join the walkout as of Thursday.The ministry said it will notify the public regarding the hospitals that will be open during the strike through the websites of the ministry, the National Health Insurance Service and local municipalities.