More Downpours Expected for Central Region over Weekend

Photo : YONHAP News

More rain is expected to hit the central region over the weekend.Northern parts of Gyeonggi Province and western parts of Gangwon Province are forecast to receive rain early on Friday. After a brief lull during the day, the rain will start in Seoul and other areas as well in the central region.The Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) on Friday forecast 100 to 200 millimeters of rain until Saturday in Seoul, Gyeonggi, the western parts of Gangwon Province and northern parts of the Chungcheong provinces. More than 300 millimeters of heavy rain is expected for other parts of those regions.Eastern parts of Gangwon Province, the southern areas of the Chungcheong provinces and northern parts of North Gyeongsang Province are likely to receive 20 to 80 millimeters.The rain is expected to continue through Sunday morning.