IFRC: Heavy Rains Leave 22 Dead, 4 Missing in N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Recent heavy rains reportedly left 22 dead and four missing in North Korea, flooding some 22-thousand hectares of farmland.The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies(IFRC) told the Voice of America on Thursday that 22 people were killed and four went missing due to severe flooding in the North.Quoting the North's Red Cross and national disaster committee, the IFRC also said that over 82-hundred houses were destroyed or damaged.The IFRC reportedly provided assistance for North Hwanghae and Gangwon provinces, which were hit hard by the heavy rains, offering tents and relief supplies for about 28-hundred households.The European Union and the United Stations have expressed their intent to support the North's recovery efforts for flood damage, but North Korea has yet to give any response.