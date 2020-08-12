DP Rep. Yoon Mi-hyang Grilled over Work for Advocacy Group

Photo : YONHAP News

Rep. Yoon Mi-hyang of the ruling Democratic Party was questioned for over 14 hours by the prosecution on allegations surrounding a civic group for the victims of Japan's wartime sexual slavery.The Seoul Western District Prosecutors' Office said the questioning started at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday and ended at 12:50 a.m. Friday. Yoon reportedly spent the next three hours examining her statements documented by the prosecution during the interrogation.The questioning came about three months after the prosecution launched an investigation into the civic group Korean Council for Justice and Remembrance for the Issues of Military Sexual Slavery by Japan.Yoon, the former head of the group, allegedly raised donations for the organization using her personal bank account in 2018 and 2019. She is also under suspicion as the group purchased a country house in Anseong at 750 million won in 2013 then recently sold it for 400 million won.In May, civic groups filed a complaint against Yoon and the advocacy group over the alleged misuse of funds and lack of financial transparency.