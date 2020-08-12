Preliminary Heavy Rain Alerts Issued for 6 Cities, Provinces

Photo : YONHAP News

Preliminary heavy rain alerts have been issued for six cities and provinces on Friday, with more than 300 millimeters of rain forecast for parts of the central region.The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters said that the preliminary alerts are in place for Seoul, Incheon, Gyeonggi, Gangwon and both Chungcheong provinces.Forty-two people have been killed or gone missing due to heavy rains that have battered South Korea this month.As of Friday morning, 36 people have died, while six are missing and eight have been injured due to heavy rain since August 1.The headquarters said that over eight-thousand people in eleven cities and provinces have been displaced and about 27-hundred have yet to return to their homes.More than 26-thousand cases of damage to public and private facilities have been reported, with damage to some 53-hundred roads and bridges. Over eleven-hundred landslides were reported across the nation, while some 65-hundred houses were destroyed or flooded.The government said that emergency recovery has been completed for about 75 percent of the damaged facilities.Traffic is closed on 51 roads across the nation while train services on sections of the Chungbuk, Taebaek, Yeongdong, Gyeongjeon and Janghang lines remain suspended.